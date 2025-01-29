Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

The UNDP report, "Subnational Success: Lessons from Tropical Forest Jurisdictions," highlights the critical role of subnational governments in global climate action. Often overlooked in favor of national-level strategies, subnational jurisdictions are where pivotal land-use decisions are made, affecting local communities and ecosystems. The Norway Pledge, a $24 million investment from 2018 to 2023, aimed to empower 35 tropical forest jurisdictions to combat deforestation, reduce emissions, and promote low-emissions development (LED). Administered by UNDP in partnership with the Governors' Climate & Forests (GCF) Task Force, the initiative supported jurisdictions in developing REDD+ strategies (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) and embedding these into broader development frameworks.

The readiness and implementation phases of the pledge catalyzed significant progress. A total of 31 jurisdictions developed or updated REDD+/LED strategies, and 18 crafted investment plans to secure funding for climate action. Many jurisdictions incorporated new laws and policies, such as Pará's Bioeconomy Plan in Brazil, which prioritizes carbon-neutral development and gender inclusivity. By targeting subnational governments, the pledge empowered jurisdictions to innovate, address deforestation drivers, and align local actions with national and international climate targets.

Achievements in Policy, Governance, and Social Inclusion

The Norway Pledge left a lasting impact through strengthened governance, innovative policies, and inclusive strategies. In Pará, Brazil, the initiative helped establish the Amazon Now State Plan, aligning state priorities with federal climate goals. This plan was complemented by the ambitious Native Vegetation Recovery Plan, targeting the restoration of 5.6 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. Meanwhile, Ecuador’s Pastaza province pioneered an Indigenous-led REDD+ strategy that integrated Indigenous Nationalities—who hold jurisdiction over 93% of the territory into governance processes.

The pledge also emphasized social inclusion and gender equity. Yucatán introduced property transfer programs to benefit women and youth, while Jalisco integrated women into ranching and agriculture, traditionally male-dominated sectors. East Kalimantan, Indonesia, developed tools to track women’s participation in REDD+ projects, ensuring equitable outcomes. The inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and local communities as active stakeholders further enriched decision-making processes. In several regions, this engagement was institutionalized through legal frameworks and forums, such as Pará's revitalized Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Forum.

Challenges: Political Turnover and Limited Resources

Despite its successes, the Norway Pledge faced challenges that underscored the complexities of achieving lasting change. High political turnover disrupted continuity in many jurisdictions. In Peru, for instance, up to 95% of civil servants are replaced with each new administration, leading to gaps in institutional memory. Similarly, the Brazilian state of Maranhão saw multiple changes in leadership, which shifted priorities and stalled progress.

Economic pressures often conflicted with conservation goals. In North Kalimantan, for example, deforestation-driven activities like infrastructure expansion and logging posed significant threats to gains made during the readiness phase. Financial constraints were another recurring issue. While the pledge acted as a seed investment, the resources were insufficient for long-term transformative change. Jurisdictions such as Côte d’Ivoire’s Cavally and Nigeria’s Cross River State struggled to sustain efforts after the readiness funding ended.

Effective Partnerships and Innovations

One of the standout features of the Norway Pledge was its focus on partnerships. The NGO-state collaboration model emerged as a cornerstone of success, enabling jurisdictions to access technical expertise, leverage funding, and foster community engagement. Organizations like The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Fundación Amazonas Sustentable played critical roles in bridging gaps and supporting subnational governments in navigating carbon markets.

These partnerships also fostered innovation. In Jalisco, the initiative introduced silvopastoral systems to address deforestation caused by cattle ranching. The project combined reforestation with sustainable livestock practices, benefitting small-scale producers while reducing environmental impacts. In Pará, partnerships supported the development of a cattle traceability system, aiding sustainable supply chains. Additionally, readiness funding facilitated multistakeholder processes, bringing together government agencies, Indigenous Peoples, and private sector players to co-create solutions tailored to local contexts.

The Way Forward: Scaling Up Success

The Norway Pledge has laid the foundation for transformative change in subnational climate and forest governance, but scaling up is essential to ensure lasting impact. The report emphasizes the need for sustained, long-term financing to maintain momentum and replicate successes. Donors must recognize the complexities of jurisdictional REDD+ approaches and provide flexible, adequate funding to address political, economic, and capacity-related challenges.

Future initiatives must prioritize institutional capacity building to address administrative turnover and ensure continuity. Embedding REDD+ strategies into national frameworks can enhance coherence and attract additional resources. The report also highlights the importance of integrating gender and social inclusion into climate action. By building on lessons from the Norway Pledge, international donors and subnational governments can create a pathway toward more equitable, innovative, and effective forest governance.

The Norway Pledge demonstrated the transformative potential of targeted subnational investments. It showcased how jurisdictions, when empowered with resources, partnerships, and capacity-building support, can lead the fight against deforestation while fostering sustainable development. With the right support, these models can be scaled up globally, advancing climate goals and creating resilient ecosystems for generations to come.