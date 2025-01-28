Maharashtra Mulls Ban on Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Amidst Mumbai's Pollution Crisis
The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to explore the feasibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area to address deteriorating air quality. Headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, the panel will submit its report and recommendations within three months.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has initiated a significant step towards improving Mumbai's air quality by establishing a seven-member committee tasked with studying the potential ban on petrol and diesel vehicles within the metropolitan region.
Chaired by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, the committee has been given three months to conduct a comprehensive study and offer recommendations. The initiative arises in response to severe concerns raised by the Bombay High Court regarding the detrimental impact of vehicular emissions on the city's environment and public health.
As part of the broader effort, the court has ordered the transition of bakery operations from coal and wood to cleaner energy sources. New bakery licenses will only be granted if they comply with green fuel requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
