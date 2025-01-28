Left Menu

Maharashtra Mulls Ban on Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Amidst Mumbai's Pollution Crisis

The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to explore the feasibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area to address deteriorating air quality. Headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, the panel will submit its report and recommendations within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:55 IST
Maharashtra Mulls Ban on Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Amidst Mumbai's Pollution Crisis
committee
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has initiated a significant step towards improving Mumbai's air quality by establishing a seven-member committee tasked with studying the potential ban on petrol and diesel vehicles within the metropolitan region.

Chaired by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, the committee has been given three months to conduct a comprehensive study and offer recommendations. The initiative arises in response to severe concerns raised by the Bombay High Court regarding the detrimental impact of vehicular emissions on the city's environment and public health.

As part of the broader effort, the court has ordered the transition of bakery operations from coal and wood to cleaner energy sources. New bakery licenses will only be granted if they comply with green fuel requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025