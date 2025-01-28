Tragedy Strikes: Rhino Attack Near Kaziranga

A 56-year-old man was fatally attacked by a rhino near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Bikram Lohar, was ambushed by the animal on National Highway 37 in the Haltikhuli-Haldibari area.

According to a police officer, the rhino had strayed from the park, and Lohar, severely injured, was transported to a hospital in Bokakhat, where he later died.

