Amidst Tensions, Minneapolis Protests Intensify Over Immigration Raids and Fatal Shootings

Tensions have escalated in Minneapolis as President Donald Trump warned Mayor Jacob Frey against the city's decision not to enforce federal immigration laws. This came amidst heated protests following the fatalities of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers, sparking nationwide demonstrations.

Protests, fueled by the shootings, have spread to different cities, garnering attention from both pop culture figures like Bruce Springsteen and U.S. politicians. The administration's response has been mixed, with officials alternating between conciliation and a hardline stance.

Despite purported tactical shifts, federal immigration raids remain prevalent in Minneapolis. Observers report a more targeted approach, although the impact of such shifts is unclear. Controversy over these operations has led to political fallout and calls for independent investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)