Tragedy on Agra-Jaipur Highway: Fatal Bus Collision Claims Four Lives

In a harrowing incident, four passengers lost their lives and five sustained serious injuries when a sleeper bus collided with a trailer on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway during the early hours of Thursday. The tragedy unfolded near the Ludhawai bridge in the jurisdiction of the Sewar police station.

Local residents acted swiftly, rushing to the scene to assist those trapped in the wreckage as rescue operations commenced. The deceased, identified as Kanha, Geeta, Mukhan Singh, and Muslim, hailed from various towns in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Bharti Gupta, SDM of Bharatpur, confirmed the fatalities and injuries, emphasizing the grim aftermath for families, such as Ramveer's, who lost his wife and son. Meanwhile, police suggest dense fog might have exacerbated the accident, as investigations seek to determine the precise chain of events involved in this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)