Tragedy on Agra-Jaipur Highway: Fatal Bus Collision Claims Four Lives

A devastating accident on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway left four dead and five critically injured after a sleeper bus collided with a trailer. Initial reports suggest dense fog as a contributing factor. Survivors and victim families face harrowing challenges as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:57 IST
Tragedy on Agra-Jaipur Highway: Fatal Bus Collision Claims Four Lives
Representative Image (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, four passengers lost their lives and five sustained serious injuries when a sleeper bus collided with a trailer on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway during the early hours of Thursday. The tragedy unfolded near the Ludhawai bridge in the jurisdiction of the Sewar police station.

Local residents acted swiftly, rushing to the scene to assist those trapped in the wreckage as rescue operations commenced. The deceased, identified as Kanha, Geeta, Mukhan Singh, and Muslim, hailed from various towns in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Bharti Gupta, SDM of Bharatpur, confirmed the fatalities and injuries, emphasizing the grim aftermath for families, such as Ramveer's, who lost his wife and son. Meanwhile, police suggest dense fog might have exacerbated the accident, as investigations seek to determine the precise chain of events involved in this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

