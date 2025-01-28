Left Menu

Latitude 2025: Architects Call for Government Partnership on Urban Infrastructure

At the 2nd edition of Latitude 2025, architects and urban design professionals highlighted the urgent need for government partnership in solving India's urban challenges. The event focused on integrating global best practices in urban planning and celebrated architectural excellence with the IIA-KC Latitude Design Awards 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:22 IST
Latitude 2025: Architects Call for Government Partnership on Urban Infrastructure

At the second edition of Latitude 2025, held by the Indian Institute of Architects – Karnataka Chapter, architects and urban planners emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to tackle urban infrastructure challenges in India. The two-day event brought together industry leaders and policymakers to explore solutions for a sustainable urban future.

Chairman of IIA-KC, Ar. Mohan B.R., highlighted the gap between architectural education and practice due to inadequate government support. He called for involving professionals across fields in policymaking to build well-designed cities. Ar. Mueen Haris also advocated for adopting global best practices in architectural projects.

The event featured the UltraTech Latitude Design Awards 2025, honoring achievements in various architectural categories. Latitude 2025 underscored the need for integrated planning as Indian cities confront rapid urbanization challenges, fostering ideas to create livable environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025