Latitude 2025: Architects Call for Government Partnership on Urban Infrastructure

At the second edition of Latitude 2025, held by the Indian Institute of Architects – Karnataka Chapter, architects and urban planners emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to tackle urban infrastructure challenges in India. The two-day event brought together industry leaders and policymakers to explore solutions for a sustainable urban future.

Chairman of IIA-KC, Ar. Mohan B.R., highlighted the gap between architectural education and practice due to inadequate government support. He called for involving professionals across fields in policymaking to build well-designed cities. Ar. Mueen Haris also advocated for adopting global best practices in architectural projects.

The event featured the UltraTech Latitude Design Awards 2025, honoring achievements in various architectural categories. Latitude 2025 underscored the need for integrated planning as Indian cities confront rapid urbanization challenges, fostering ideas to create livable environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)