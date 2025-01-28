Kilauea's Fiery Return: Spectacular Lava Displays at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The Kilauea volcano at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is erupting again, marking its seventh episode recently. Lava fountains and streams are visible from public overlooks, though they currently pose no threat to nearby properties. This volcanic activity is a notable feature within the park alongside the Mauna Loa volcano.
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed activity, ejecting lava in its seventh recorded eruption in recent weeks. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that the event restarted with minor spatter fountains, later intensifying to 'sustained fountaining' on Monday.
The eruption features 100 to 120-foot (30 to 40 meters) tall lava fountains on the north side, with smaller activity and flows observed to the south. Since December 23, each eruptive phase has lasted between 13 hours to eight days, with pauses of less than 24 hours to 12 days. The current eruption is expected to continue for 10 to 20 hours.
Located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea joins Mauna Loa as one of the world's most active volcanoes. The ongoing eruption is visible from several public viewing points in the park, yet poses no immediate threat to homes or infrastructure, ensuring both safety and a spectacle for visitors.
