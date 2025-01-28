Left Menu

Kilauea's Fiery Return: Spectacular Lava Displays at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The Kilauea volcano at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is erupting again, marking its seventh episode recently. Lava fountains and streams are visible from public overlooks, though they currently pose no threat to nearby properties. This volcanic activity is a notable feature within the park alongside the Mauna Loa volcano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:01 IST
Kilauea's Fiery Return: Spectacular Lava Displays at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
  • Country:
  • United States

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed activity, ejecting lava in its seventh recorded eruption in recent weeks. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that the event restarted with minor spatter fountains, later intensifying to 'sustained fountaining' on Monday.

The eruption features 100 to 120-foot (30 to 40 meters) tall lava fountains on the north side, with smaller activity and flows observed to the south. Since December 23, each eruptive phase has lasted between 13 hours to eight days, with pauses of less than 24 hours to 12 days. The current eruption is expected to continue for 10 to 20 hours.

Located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea joins Mauna Loa as one of the world's most active volcanoes. The ongoing eruption is visible from several public viewing points in the park, yet poses no immediate threat to homes or infrastructure, ensuring both safety and a spectacle for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025