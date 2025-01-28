Bird Flu Alert in Maharashtra: Culling Underway in Latur District

The Maharashtra town of Udgir in Latur district is on high alert following an outbreak of bird flu. Authorities confirmed the infection in domestically-reared poultry birds after earlier instances of the disease among crows.

In response to the positive tests, a comprehensive culling operation targeting around 200 birds within a one-kilometer radius has begun. Efforts also include destroying related materials like eggs and feed, while a broader 10-kilometer alert zone is established.

Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, alongside the district collector, has expedited response actions. Various departments, including animal husbandry and public health, are coordinating to prevent further spread, urging citizens to report sick birds and adhere to guidelines strictly.

(With inputs from agencies.)