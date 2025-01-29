Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic at Himachal Power Project

A leopard sighting at the Dhaulasidh power project in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district caused panic. A worker captured a viral video of the animal, leading to increased safety concerns at the site. Efforts are underway by the forest department to capture the leopard safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:59 IST
Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic at Himachal Power Project
A leopard sighting has instilled fear among workers at the Dhaulasidh power project in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The animal was spotted on Tuesday night, and a video capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media.

Vinod Kumar, Divisional Manager of the Ritvik company overseeing the construction, has urged the forest department to set up a cage to safely capture the leopard. The under-construction site, surrounded by dense forests, witnesses constant activity from both vehicles and laborers, raising the risk of human-animal encounters.

With approximately 900 workers assigned to the 70 MW power project, the forest department has dispatched officials to install a cage and gather a detailed report, as the leopard is believed to have entered the area through the Kofat Dam on the Kangra border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

