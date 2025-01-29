Barn Owls: A Symbol of Peace and Conservation in the Middle East

Soaring above Middle Eastern conflicts, the barn owl stands as an emblem of unity, connecting Arab and Israeli experts in conservation efforts.

Originating as an Israeli-Jordanian collaboration decades ago, this initiative now involves 12 countries, focusing on artificial nesting sites to combat urban encroachment.

These owls, beside controlling pests, are also helping bridge cultural divides, demonstrating the power of shared goals in bridging long-standing tensions and promoting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)