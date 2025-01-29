Barn Owls: A Symbol of Peace and Conservation in the Middle East
The barn owl emerges as a symbol of cooperation in the Middle East, uniting Arab and Israeli scientists for conservation. Efforts include creating artificial nesting sites to counter urban encroachment and educating communities about the owl's benefits. The initiative has expanded globally, promoting peace and environmental sustainability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Soaring above Middle Eastern conflicts, the barn owl stands as an emblem of unity, connecting Arab and Israeli experts in conservation efforts.
Originating as an Israeli-Jordanian collaboration decades ago, this initiative now involves 12 countries, focusing on artificial nesting sites to combat urban encroachment.
These owls, beside controlling pests, are also helping bridge cultural divides, demonstrating the power of shared goals in bridging long-standing tensions and promoting peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel's 2024 Import Surge: A Closer Look at Economic Trends
Russian Agriculture: A Leadership Shake-Up Amid Export Ambitions
Key mediator Qatar says Israel and Hamas are at their closest point' yet to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, reports AP.
Tensions Rise as Israeli Far-Right Minister Threatens to Quit Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Two officials say Hamas accepted draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. Israel is still weighing the deal, reports AP.