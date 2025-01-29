Left Menu

Barn Owls: A Symbol of Peace and Conservation in the Middle East

The barn owl emerges as a symbol of cooperation in the Middle East, uniting Arab and Israeli scientists for conservation. Efforts include creating artificial nesting sites to counter urban encroachment and educating communities about the owl's benefits. The initiative has expanded globally, promoting peace and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:45 IST
Soaring above Middle Eastern conflicts, the barn owl stands as an emblem of unity, connecting Arab and Israeli experts in conservation efforts.

Originating as an Israeli-Jordanian collaboration decades ago, this initiative now involves 12 countries, focusing on artificial nesting sites to combat urban encroachment.

These owls, beside controlling pests, are also helping bridge cultural divides, demonstrating the power of shared goals in bridging long-standing tensions and promoting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

