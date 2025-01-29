Mechanical Valves: A Lifeline for Middle-Aged Adults

New research highlights that middle-aged adults fare better with mechanical aortic valve replacements compared to traditional valves made from animal tissues. Presented at the Society for Thoracic Surgery annual meeting, the study analyzed data from nearly 110,000 patients aged 40 to 79 who underwent valve replacement.

The study, led by Dr. Michael Bowdish of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, found that individuals aged 60 or younger experienced a significant survival advantage when using mechanical valves. This evidence may guide patients and providers in making informed decisions about aortic valve replacements.

Despite the benefits, mechanical valve usage has decreased significantly, with only 14% of patients opting for them, primarily due to the need for lifelong anticoagulants. The study's findings could encourage a reconsideration of these valves in younger patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)