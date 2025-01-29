Left Menu

ISRO's 100th Launch: A New Milestone in Space Leadership

ISRO has successfully launched its 100th mission, marking a major milestone in India's journey to become a global leader in space exploration. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the scientists for their dedication and highlighted the ambitious plan to achieve another 100 launches in the next five years.

Updated: 29-01-2025 20:25 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked a significant milestone, executing its 100th space launch. This achievement was lauded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who highlighted the accomplishment as a testament to the dedication of Indian scientists transforming India into a space leader.

ISRO's journey began with the SLV in 1979, and over 46 years, the agency has launched 100 missions. Notably, the PSLV launcher has dominated over the years, undertaking 62 of these missions, underlining its reliability and significance in ISRO's arsenal.

Looking ahead, ISRO has outlined an ambitious plan to double its achievements, setting a target to complete another 100 launches within the next five years. This forward-looking strategy underscores India's commitment to advancing its capabilities in space exploration.

