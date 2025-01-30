Left Menu

Revamping Odisha: New BGBO Scheme to Ignite Rural Development

The Odisha government unveiled the 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' scheme, replacing the earlier 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha.' This initiative, with a Rs 1,000 crore budget, aims at sustainable rural development through infrastructure projects. Opposition alleges the scheme is old wine in a new bottle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has rolled out the 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' (BGBO) initiative, aiming to drive sustainable growth in rural areas. This scheme, which supersedes the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' program instituted by the previous BJD regime, has been allocated a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to guidelines from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, the BGBO scheme will prioritize infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and school buildings. Specifically, 35% of the entire budget may be designated for roads; meanwhile, 40% is reserved for blocks under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency.

Though welcomed, the opposition has raised concerns. Senior BJD leader Badri Narayan Patra criticized the renaming of the scheme, suggesting continuity would have sufficed. Congress MLA Nilamadhab Hikaka shared similar sentiments, critiquing the BJP for recycling promises. In contrast, BJP legislator Saroj Padhi defended the initiative, asserting the state's need for novel, corruption-free schemes.

