SAWS Resumes Critical Services After Cyber Attack Disrupts ICT Systems

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has assured the public that its critical services for marine, aviation, and severe weather forecasts are continuing without interruption, despite a recent cybersecurity breach that compromised its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems. The breach, which occurred on Sunday evening, has prompted the organization to rely on alternative channels to communicate weather information as it works to restore its compromised systems.

No Interruption of Services, Alternative Channels in Place

In a statement on Thursday, Ishaam Abader, SAWS Chief Executive Officer, confirmed that there has been no disruption in the delivery of weather services to the public. Marine and aviation weather forecasts are being transmitted via alternative channels, including email to media houses, Disaster Management Authorities, and social media platforms. The SAWS website, however, remains down while restoration efforts continue.

“Daily forecasts are being sent regularly through email to media outlets and authorities, ensuring that stakeholders continue to receive timely updates,” Abader said, highlighting the agency’s adaptability during the ongoing situation.

Cyber Attack Prompted by Criminal Elements

The breach was attributed to criminal elements targeting the weather service’s ICT systems, prompting an immediate response from cybersecurity experts and engineers. A dedicated team is working around the clock to restore full functionality to SAWS’ systems and return operations to normal as quickly as possible. Email functionality and the telephone system have already been restored, marking significant progress in the recovery efforts.

Commitment to Public Safety

The weather service emphasized that the cyber attack has not affected its ability to provide life-saving weather information, a service that is essential in mitigating risks posed by hazardous weather conditions. "We understand the significance of our services in preventing loss of life and property due to extreme weather events," the statement read. "Thus, we do not take this cyber-attack lightly, and we will continue to keep the public informed about developments at regular intervals."

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

SAWS has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security and reliability of its weather forecasting services as recovery efforts progress. The weather service remains vigilant and focused on resolving the situation, with regular updates on the restoration of systems expected in the coming days.

The cyber attack has underscored the growing importance of cybersecurity in protecting critical infrastructure, and the South African Weather Service is working to reinforce its systems to prevent such breaches in the future.