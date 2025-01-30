Left Menu

Santorini's Silent Roar: Monitoring the Heart of Greece's Volcanic Jewel

Increased volcanic activity in Santorini has led Greece's civil protection minister to convene a meeting with local and disaster response officials. Despite mild seismic-volcanic activity detected in Santorini's caldera, scientists assure there's no immediate cause for concern. Santorini's volcano has a history of major eruptions, though none are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:24 IST
Santorini's Silent Roar: Monitoring the Heart of Greece's Volcanic Jewel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a move emphasizing caution, Greece's civil protection minister convened a meeting with local and disaster response officials in response to increased volcanic activity on the island of Santorini.

The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry announced that sensors have detected 'mild seismic-volcanic activity' in Santorini's caldera. This echoes similar events from 2011 which lasted over a year without causing disturbances.

Renowned for its stunning vistas, Santorini's volcanic history includes one of Earth's largest eruptions. Science experts affirm current data does not suggest imminent danger, highlighting life on the island continues unfazed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025