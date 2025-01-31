Nickel Mining Expansion Threatens Indonesia's Marine Biodiversity

Indonesia's diverse marine region, Raja Ampat, is under threat from increased nickel mining operations, a recent report revealed. The report, conducted by Auriga Nusantara, shows a significant rise in land converted into mining areas in the Raja Ampat Regency, disturbing its rich marine biodiversity.

Known for its unparalleled ocean diversity, including coral and fish species, the regency's ecosystem is at risk as land for mining escalated by approximately 494 hectares from 2020 to 2024. Conservationists are concerned that the sediment runoff from these mining activities is endangering the local marine life.

Despite regulations for small island protection, mining expansions continue, facing criticism from both international and local watchdogs. Experts emphasize the need for rigorous environmental impact assessments to prevent further damage to Raja Ampat, a UNESCO Global Geopark.

