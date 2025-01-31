Tajikistan’s CBRN Agency Designated as New IAEA Collaborating Centre for Nuclear Security

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Safety and Security Agency of Tajikistan joins IAEA’s network to strengthen nuclear security in Central Asia and beyond through enhanced cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.

Tajikistan’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Safety and Security Agency (CBRN SSA) has been designated as a new IAEA Collaborating Centre, marking a significant step towards bolstering nuclear security in Central Asia. The official designation was announced during a signing ceremony held in Vienna, underscoring the growing cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Strengthening Nuclear Security in Central Asia

Lydie Evrard, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, noting that the designation will enhance nuclear security efforts in the region. “The designation of CBRN SSA as an IAEA Collaborating Centre will strengthen the cooperation between Tajikistan and the IAEA to efficiently support regional activities in key areas of nuclear security,” Evrard said. “This will contribute to enhancing nuclear security in Central Asia and internationally,” she added.

The four-year agreement, covering the period from 2025 to 2029, aims to build capacity in the development and maintenance of nuclear security regimes within the region. Key areas of focus will include the assessment of nuclear security needs and priorities, cybersecurity in nuclear facilities, securing nuclear materials and facilities, and addressing issues related to nuclear or radioactive materials outside of regulatory control.

Training and Capacity-Building Initiatives

The workplan under the new agreement includes hosting regional and international training courses, workshops, and seminars on various aspects of nuclear security. The CBRN SSA will also develop training materials on detection techniques for illicit trafficking of nuclear and other radioactive materials, equipping regional stakeholders with the tools needed to effectively combat nuclear threats.

Ilhom Mirsaidzoda, Director of Tajikistan’s CBRN SSA, highlighted the importance of these initiatives in empowering the region. “Empowering our region through capacity building in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear safety, security, and safeguards ensures a resilient and prepared community, ready to face the challenges of tomorrow,” Mirsaidzoda stated.

Longstanding Collaboration and Global Efforts

This new designation builds on a long history of collaboration between CBRN SSA and the IAEA. Over the past decade, CBRN SSA has hosted 13 IAEA events related to nuclear security. Additionally, Tajikistan’s agency is an active participant in key international networks, including the International Network of Front Line Officers and Organizations for Nuclear Security Detection and the International Network for Nuclear Security Training and Support Centres.

This designation also follows the IAEA’s recent expansion of its Collaborating Centres program. In 2024, the IAEA signed two new agreements with Brazil and Jordan and extended its collaboration with a centre in the Russian Federation. The total number of active Collaborating Centres for nuclear security now stands at 12, each contributing to the global effort to enhance nuclear safety and security.

About IAEA Collaborating Centres

An IAEA Collaborating Centre is a national institution, laboratory, or department recognized for its expertise in research, development, and training in areas relevant to the IAEA's objectives. Designated centres support IAEA activities by implementing agreed work plans in a variety of fields, including nuclear security. The official designation of a Collaborating Centre is formalized through a legally binding document outlining the goals, activities, and expected outcomes.

This new collaboration with Tajikistan highlights the continued global commitment to strengthening nuclear security frameworks, enhancing regional cooperation, and ensuring that countries are equipped to tackle emerging threats in the nuclear field.