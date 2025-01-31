Left Menu

Vertical Gardens: A Green Solution to Urban Challenges

A pre-Budget document advocates for explicit guidelines to integrate vertical gardens into urban development, emphasizing their potential to address urban heat islands, pollution, and carbon emissions. The Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code 2024 supports sustainable building, with calls for more tailored vertical garden regulations, aligning India with global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:35 IST
Vertical Gardens: A Green Solution to Urban Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The government has been urged to establish explicit guidelines for incorporating vertical gardens into urban development, as recommended in a pre-Budget document presented in Parliament on Friday.

The report highlights vertical gardens, or living walls, as an effective solution to issues arising from rapid urbanization, such as urban heat islands, increased carbon emissions, and air pollution.

While current regulations, like the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code 2024, promote sustainable building practices, the document underscores the necessity for specific guidelines for vertical gardens to bring India in line with countries like Singapore, Japan, and the EU.

The Income Tax Department's initiative of creating vertical gardens from over 700,000 waste plastic bottles across 17 states exemplifies the environmental and aesthetic benefits of these installations, which improve thermal performance, sequester carbon, and enhance biodiversity in dense urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025