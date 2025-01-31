India's February Heatwave Threatens Key Crops

India faces the prospect of above-average temperatures in February after enduring an unusually warm January, as reported by the India Meteorological Department on Friday.

These climatic conditions pose a significant risk to essential winter-sown crops, including wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea.

During a virtual news conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of the IMD, revealed that both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to surpass average levels in most regions, potentially leading to widespread agricultural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)