India's February Heatwave Threatens Key Crops

India anticipates above-average temperatures in February following a warm January, according to the India Meteorological Department. This weather pattern threatens winter-sown crops like wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea. Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted the risk during a virtual news conference, noting the potential nationwide impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:51 IST
India faces the prospect of above-average temperatures in February after enduring an unusually warm January, as reported by the India Meteorological Department on Friday.

These climatic conditions pose a significant risk to essential winter-sown crops, including wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea.

During a virtual news conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of the IMD, revealed that both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to surpass average levels in most regions, potentially leading to widespread agricultural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

