Lightning Strikes Claim 13 Lives in Bihar as IMD Issues Alert

Thirteen individuals perished after lightning struck Bihar's Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families. An orange weather alert was issued for several districts due to impending thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:09 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Lightning strikes have tragically claimed the lives of 13 people across four districts in Bihar, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The casualties were recorded in Begusarai (5), Darbhanga (4), Madhubani (3), and Samastipur (1), highlighting the devastating impact of recent severe weather.

In response to the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed heartfelt condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of four lakh rupees to each affected family. He emphasized his support, stating, "The Chief Minister is with the affected families in this hour of disaster," and urged caution during hazardous weather.

The Chief Minister also urged residents to heed the Disaster Management Department's advice during adverse conditions. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for multiple districts, predicting thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall, demanding heightened vigilance across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

