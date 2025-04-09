Left Menu

Himachal Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, as a yellow weather alert has been issued. Some regions are expected to witness light rain and snow, while hailstorms may occur in isolated areas. The state has recorded significant weather variations recently, with a rain deficit of 43 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:55 IST
Himachal Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh have issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in the region over the next two days. Weather conditions are set to impact various districts, including Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti, which may experience light rain and snow on Thursday.

Further, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and parts of Kangra could see light to moderate rainfall by Friday, according to the weather department's forecast. In addition, isolated hailstorms are predicted in the state's mid-hill areas on Thursday.

Recently, the state endured an unusually dry spell, with Bhuntar, Dharamshala, and Sundernagar facing heat waves. Lahaul and Spiti's Kukumseri recorded a chilly night at 2.4 degrees Celsius, contrasting sharply with Una's daytime high of 38 degrees Celsius. The rain deficit currently stands at 43 percent from March 1 to April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025