Himachal Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh have issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in the region over the next two days. Weather conditions are set to impact various districts, including Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti, which may experience light rain and snow on Thursday.

Further, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and parts of Kangra could see light to moderate rainfall by Friday, according to the weather department's forecast. In addition, isolated hailstorms are predicted in the state's mid-hill areas on Thursday.

Recently, the state endured an unusually dry spell, with Bhuntar, Dharamshala, and Sundernagar facing heat waves. Lahaul and Spiti's Kukumseri recorded a chilly night at 2.4 degrees Celsius, contrasting sharply with Una's daytime high of 38 degrees Celsius. The rain deficit currently stands at 43 percent from March 1 to April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)