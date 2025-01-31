Urban Renewal Triumph: AMRUT and Beyond

The Economic Survey unveils remarkable advances in urban infrastructure under the Centre's AMRUT scheme. Tap water provision has now reached a commendable 70%, while sewerage services are accessible to 62% across 500 cities.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has successfully enhanced water treatment capacity and expanded green spaces by creating 4,649 million litres per day in water treatment and developing over 2,439 parks.

Launched in 2021, AMRUT 2.0 aims to encompass all statutory towns with Rs 2.77 lakh crore funding allocated for 2021-2026, alongside Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and metro expansions, paving the way for progressive urban development.

