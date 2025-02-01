Safex Chemicals: Pioneers of Innovative Mosquito Control
Safex Chemicals India Ltd. has been recognized for its groundbreaking development of Renofluthrin, a next-gen mosquito control solution, with the Outstanding Innovation: Chemical Synthesis Award at the 6th AgChem Awards 2025. This innovative molecule is set to address mosquito-borne diseases, enhancing global competitiveness and sustainability.
Safex Chemicals India Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone by winning the Outstanding Innovation: Chemical Synthesis Award at the 6th Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) Annual AgChem Awards 2025. This accolade was received in Dubai as a testament to Safex's cutting-edge development, Renofluthrin.
Renofluthrin is a synthetic pyrethroid molecule designed to address mosquito-borne diseases. Its creation marks a compelling example of self-reliance and innovation, with registration and market rollout anticipated globally.
Safex Chemicals' growth showcases its robust production capabilities and demonstrates ambitious strides in international expansion, particularly marked by the acquisition of Briar Chemicals in the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
