Left Menu

Safex Chemicals: Pioneers of Innovative Mosquito Control

Safex Chemicals India Ltd. has been recognized for its groundbreaking development of Renofluthrin, a next-gen mosquito control solution, with the Outstanding Innovation: Chemical Synthesis Award at the 6th AgChem Awards 2025. This innovative molecule is set to address mosquito-borne diseases, enhancing global competitiveness and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:06 IST
Safex Chemicals: Pioneers of Innovative Mosquito Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Safex Chemicals India Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone by winning the Outstanding Innovation: Chemical Synthesis Award at the 6th Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) Annual AgChem Awards 2025. This accolade was received in Dubai as a testament to Safex's cutting-edge development, Renofluthrin.

Renofluthrin is a synthetic pyrethroid molecule designed to address mosquito-borne diseases. Its creation marks a compelling example of self-reliance and innovation, with registration and market rollout anticipated globally.

Safex Chemicals' growth showcases its robust production capabilities and demonstrates ambitious strides in international expansion, particularly marked by the acquisition of Briar Chemicals in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025