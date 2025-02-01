Left Menu

Urban Upliftment: India's 2025-26 Budget Promises Transformation

The Union Budget for 2025-26, as announced by Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, aims to enhance the lives of street vendors and boost urban development. The Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund reflects the government's dedication to sustainable growth through initiatives targeting modern infrastructure and competitive reforms.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 will significantly uplift street vendors and urban areas, asserted Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday. This ambitious financial plan marks a pivotal move towards sustainable urban development.

Announcing the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman signaled strong government support for transformative changes aimed at fostering inclusive urban growth. The fund targets the redevelopment of cities and improved infrastructure, key components in bolstering global competitiveness over the next five years.

Minister Khattar highlighted the importance of the revamped PM SVANidhi scheme, which aims to boost street vendors by providing UPI-linked credit options and capacity-building support. This initiative signifies a robust strategy to ensure the wealth of urbanization advantages are accessible to all citizens, fortifying the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

