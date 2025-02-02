Queensland Residents Urged to Move Amid Torrential Floods
Australian authorities called for thousands in north Queensland to evacuate to higher ground due to significant flooding from torrential rain. The areas affected include Giru and Hinchinbrook Shire. Recent severe weather and the region's geographical features contribute to recurrent flood risks in Australia's east.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian authorities have issued urgent warnings for thousands of residents in north Queensland to seek higher ground amidst torrential flooding. The intense weather event has primarily impacted the coastal Hinchinbrook Shire and the small town of Giru, pressuring emergency services to coordinate mass evacuations.
North Queensland, a region dense with valuable minerals such as zinc, silver, lead, and copper, has historically been vulnerable to these types of natural disasters. In 2019, extensive flooding caused severe logistical challenges, disrupting rail shipments and inflicting extensive property damage.
The flooding, driven by a tropical moisture-rich low-pressure system, poses a significant threat due to projected rainfall totals reaching 300 mm over 24 hours. Previous years' weather patterns in Australia indicate an increase in flood incidents, magnifying the risks for communities across the nation's eastern regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
