Pathway to Green Buildings: A Zero-Carbon Revolution

The Energy Transitions Commission report outlines strategies to decarbonize the global buildings sector, highlighting electrification, improved efficiency, and low-carbon construction as pivotal steps. As buildings account for a third of global emissions, transitioning to zero-carbon solutions could significantly reduce emissions, enhance living standards, and cut energy costs if guided by strong policies.

Updated: 04-02-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:59 IST
The Energy Transitions Commission has unveiled a report emphasizing the urgent need to revolutionize the global buildings sector. Titled 'Achieving Zero-Carbon Buildings: Electric, Efficient and Flexible,' the report presents comprehensive strategies to cut emissions, elevate living standards, and curb energy costs through decisive policy intervention.

The report identifies electrification, energy efficiency, and low-carbon construction as the cornerstones of achieving a zero-carbon future in buildings. Currently contributing a third of greenhouse gas emissions, the sector requires tailored solutions to address diverse building types, climates, and regional economic conditions.

While challenges exist, such as the cost of retrofitting existing buildings and the complexity of construction supply chains, coordinated efforts from governments, financial support, and industry collaboration are essential. This approach promises a significant reduction in emissions and a path to sustainable development.

