Local Origins of Delhi's Pollution: A New Perspective

A new study emphasizes that pollution in Delhi-NCR primarily originates locally, while stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana contributes just 14% to the PM2.5 levels during October-November 2022. Researchers from Japan's Research Institute for Humanity and Nature led the study under the 'Aakash Project'.

The study, published in 'npj Climate and Atmospheric Science', analyzed PM2.5 data from the months of September to November in 2022 and 2023 using 30 sensors distributed across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR. It found that the PM2.5 levels in Delhi remained stable despite a 50% decrease in stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana from 2015 to 2023.

According to the study, this highlights the importance of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in reducing pollution. The staged implementation of GRAP measures, particularly GRAP IV, effectively controls major PM2.5 emissions from sources such as road traffic and construction activities.

