Left Menu

Local Origins of Delhi's Pollution: A New Perspective

A study by Japan's Research Institute for Humanity and Nature suggests local pollution sources in Delhi-NCR play a larger role in PM2.5 levels than stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, which contributes only 14%. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) significantly impacts Delhi's air quality control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:07 IST
Local Origins of Delhi's Pollution: A New Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new study emphasizes that pollution in Delhi-NCR primarily originates locally, while stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana contributes just 14% to the PM2.5 levels during October-November 2022. Researchers from Japan's Research Institute for Humanity and Nature led the study under the 'Aakash Project'.

The study, published in 'npj Climate and Atmospheric Science', analyzed PM2.5 data from the months of September to November in 2022 and 2023 using 30 sensors distributed across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR. It found that the PM2.5 levels in Delhi remained stable despite a 50% decrease in stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana from 2015 to 2023.

According to the study, this highlights the importance of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in reducing pollution. The staged implementation of GRAP measures, particularly GRAP IV, effectively controls major PM2.5 emissions from sources such as road traffic and construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025