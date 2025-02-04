Himachal Pradesh Hit by Fresh Snowfall as Weather Warnings Persist

The higher elevations of Himachal Pradesh, including the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, experienced fresh snowfall on Tuesday, causing police to caution commuters against unnecessary travel due to slippery roads and diminished visibility.

Snowfall and rain were recorded in various areas, with Kalpa in Kinnaur receiving 0.2 cm of snow and 4 mm of rain, while other regions like Sissu, Jispa, and Dalhousie also reported snowfall. In the past 24 hours, fog and cold waves were noted in parts of the state.

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several districts and cautioned of dense fog over the upcoming days. A western disturbance may bring further snow and rainfall, emphasizing the need for residents to remain vigilant.

