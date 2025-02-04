Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hit by Fresh Snowfall as Weather Warnings Persist

The higher regions of Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall, including the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel. The local authorities have advised caution, with roads becoming slippery and visibility reduced. Meanwhile, warnings of thunderstorms are issued, with more precipitation expected in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh Hit by Fresh Snowfall as Weather Warnings Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The higher elevations of Himachal Pradesh, including the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, experienced fresh snowfall on Tuesday, causing police to caution commuters against unnecessary travel due to slippery roads and diminished visibility.

Snowfall and rain were recorded in various areas, with Kalpa in Kinnaur receiving 0.2 cm of snow and 4 mm of rain, while other regions like Sissu, Jispa, and Dalhousie also reported snowfall. In the past 24 hours, fog and cold waves were noted in parts of the state.

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several districts and cautioned of dense fog over the upcoming days. A western disturbance may bring further snow and rainfall, emphasizing the need for residents to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025