Unveiling Lunar Canyons: Insights from the Ancient Impact

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unraveled the formation of two massive canyons on the moon. Comparable in scale to Arizona's Grand Canyon, these lunar canyons were forged in under ten minutes, resulting from a colossal impact 3.8 billion years ago.

Leveraging data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and advanced computer modeling, researchers mapped these features within the Schrödinger impact basin. The rapid excavation was driven by debris traveling up to 2,200 miles per hour following the impact.

This new understanding, crucial for the Artemis mission planned by NASA, will enable astronauts to gather samples from the moon's primordial epoch, offering invaluable insights into its early history and formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)