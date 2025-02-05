Sweden's Darkest Day: Mass Shooting at Orebro Education Centre

A tragic mass shooting unfolded on Tuesday at an adult education centre on the outskirts of Örebro, Sweden, resulting in the deaths of approximately 10 people, including the gunman. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson labeled the incident as the country's most severe mass shooting.

The attack, which occurred at Campus Risbergska, has left many questions unanswered as authorities strive to determine a motive and final counts of casualties. Gun violence at educational institutions is an uncommon occurrence in Sweden, adding to the shock and grief sweeping the nation.

European officials, like Ursula von der Leyen, denounced the violence, echoing sentiments of disbelief and horror felt by locals. Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf expressed condolences to the victims' families and commended responders for their actions during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)