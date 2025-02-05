Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Strikes Near Indonesia

On Wednesday, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku region, as reported by the country's geophysics agency.

The agency indicated via social media that the quake, which occurred 81 kilometers deep, did not carry a tsunami threat. There have been no immediate damage reports.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences seismic and volcanic activities due to tectonic plate movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)