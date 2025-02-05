Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Strikes Near Indonesia

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit off Indonesia's North Maluku coast on Wednesday, according to the geophysics agency. The quake, which occurred at an 81 km depth, lacked tsunami potential and caused no immediate damage. Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to seismic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:10 IST
Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Strikes Near Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku region, as reported by the country's geophysics agency.

The agency indicated via social media that the quake, which occurred 81 kilometers deep, did not carry a tsunami threat. There have been no immediate damage reports.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences seismic and volcanic activities due to tectonic plate movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025