Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Strikes Near Indonesia
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit off Indonesia's North Maluku coast on Wednesday, according to the geophysics agency. The quake, which occurred at an 81 km depth, lacked tsunami potential and caused no immediate damage. Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to seismic activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:10 IST
On Wednesday, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku region, as reported by the country's geophysics agency.
The agency indicated via social media that the quake, which occurred 81 kilometers deep, did not carry a tsunami threat. There have been no immediate damage reports.
Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences seismic and volcanic activities due to tectonic plate movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement