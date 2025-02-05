Left Menu

Shaping the Future: NaBFID's High-Impact Urban Transformation Initiative

NaBFID, India's leading infrastructure development bank, will host an event collaborating with the World Bank and ADB to advance urban transformation. The event will focus on sustainable growth, ULBs' roles, and urban finance. It aims to align with India's vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:59 IST
Shaping the Future: NaBFID's High-Impact Urban Transformation Initiative
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is set to host a major event that will bring together policymakers, municipal leaders, and financial institutions to chart a course for India's urban development. Slated for February 06, 2025, in New Delhi, the initiative seeks to define sustainable strategies for urban landscapes.

Collaborating with international financial bodies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, NaBFID aims to leverage these connections to strengthen the role of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The workshop will delve into themes like ULBs' contributions to Viksit Bharat 2047 and their financial resource compositions, as well as focus on waste management towards achieving Net Zero by 2070.

NaBFID's Managing Director, Mr. Rajkiran Rai G, emphasized that effective urban infrastructure is crucial for India's ambition to become a $5 trillion economy. The workshop titled 'The Future of Urban India' aims to foster innovation and collaboration, thus empowering ULBs to drive sustainable urban development, enhancing global competitiveness and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025