Shaping the Future: NaBFID's High-Impact Urban Transformation Initiative

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is set to host a major event that will bring together policymakers, municipal leaders, and financial institutions to chart a course for India's urban development. Slated for February 06, 2025, in New Delhi, the initiative seeks to define sustainable strategies for urban landscapes.

Collaborating with international financial bodies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, NaBFID aims to leverage these connections to strengthen the role of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The workshop will delve into themes like ULBs' contributions to Viksit Bharat 2047 and their financial resource compositions, as well as focus on waste management towards achieving Net Zero by 2070.

NaBFID's Managing Director, Mr. Rajkiran Rai G, emphasized that effective urban infrastructure is crucial for India's ambition to become a $5 trillion economy. The workshop titled 'The Future of Urban India' aims to foster innovation and collaboration, thus empowering ULBs to drive sustainable urban development, enhancing global competitiveness and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)