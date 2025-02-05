Rising Temperatures: A Looming Threat to Global Health

A recent study highlights the alarming impact of global warming on human health, predicting a drastic increase in areas suffering from unmanageable heat. Published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, the research underscores South Asia's heightened vulnerability.

Researchers from King's College London suggest that, as temperatures rise, land regions susceptible to extreme heat could triple, affecting a larger portion of healthy young adults. The risk for older adults, aged 60 and above, is even more dire, with findings suggesting they will be at greater danger across wider areas.

Lead author Tom Matthews warns of the 'potentially deadly consequences if global warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius,' with unsurvivable heat thresholds likely to impact even younger populations. The study projects that under a 4 to 5 degree rise, half the planet could experience extreme heat events, endangering those in sub-tropical regions significantly.

