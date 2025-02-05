Left Menu

Rising Temperatures: A Looming Threat to Global Health

A study warns that rising global temperatures could dramatically increase the land area where extreme heat becomes unmanageable, particularly in South Asia and Sahara. Vulnerable populations, including older adults and increasingly young adults, face severe health risks as global warming approaches and exceeds 2 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:03 IST
Rising Temperatures: A Looming Threat to Global Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights the alarming impact of global warming on human health, predicting a drastic increase in areas suffering from unmanageable heat. Published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, the research underscores South Asia's heightened vulnerability.

Researchers from King's College London suggest that, as temperatures rise, land regions susceptible to extreme heat could triple, affecting a larger portion of healthy young adults. The risk for older adults, aged 60 and above, is even more dire, with findings suggesting they will be at greater danger across wider areas.

Lead author Tom Matthews warns of the 'potentially deadly consequences if global warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius,' with unsurvivable heat thresholds likely to impact even younger populations. The study projects that under a 4 to 5 degree rise, half the planet could experience extreme heat events, endangering those in sub-tropical regions significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025