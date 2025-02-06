Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

The Watershed Yatra, an initiative launched in Nagaland, aims to advance sustainable land and water management through scientific watershed practices.

Inaugurated on Wednesday, the program seeks to improve water security, enhance agricultural output, and create job opportunities in rural regions, thereby fostering Nagaland's development.

As part of the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 project, the initiative strives to engage communities in effective watershed management, with activities including the construction of percolation tanks, check dams, and awareness events like Watershed Mahotsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)