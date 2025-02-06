Left Menu

EU Considers Lightening Carbon Border Levy Burden for Most Companies

The European Commission may exempt 80% of companies from its carbon border levy. This move is motivated by findings that 97% of relevant emissions are produced by just 20% of covered companies. The measure aims to reduce administrative burdens for businesses without significant emissions impact.

The European Commission is contemplating exempting 80% of companies that would otherwise be affected by its carbon border levy, according to EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. Hoekstra revealed during a European Parliament committee meeting that a significant majority of emissions - 97% under the border tariff - are generated by merely 20% of the companies involved.

This revelation prompts a reconsideration of the levy's administrative requirements. By excluding the lower-emitting 80% of companies, the Commission aims to alleviate unnecessary bureaucratic procedures for those firms. "Our current thinking, where you apply a huge burden on companies who would then fill out a lot of paperwork, have a lot to do without any merit, cannot be the solution," Hoekstra affirmed.

The carbon border levy, set to take effect in 2026, intends to impose fees on CO2 emissions linked to imported goods like steel and cement. The goal is to level the playing field for European companies while encouraging global emissions reductions.

