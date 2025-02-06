Facing Quakes and Prejudice: The Struggle of LGBTQ+ in Turkey

The devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023 has cast a harsh spotlight on the discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ survivors, who struggle to access essential services while battling societal stigma. Many report being denied shelter and healthcare, particularly those living with HIV, as political rhetoric against LGBTQ+ people intensifies.

Reports reveal systemic challenges amplified by the disaster, with civil society organizations highlighting severe discrimination within aid services. Trans individuals, in particular, face exclusion from shelters, exacerbating the already dire situation, as hate against LGBTQ+ communities rises.

Turkey's tense political climate has seen increased hostility towards LGBTQ+ people, with government officials using discriminatory rhetoric and policies that further marginalize these communities. Amid these difficulties, LGBTQ+ groups are fighting to support the affected individuals while navigating financial and political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)