Facing Quakes and Prejudice: The Struggle of LGBTQ+ in Turkey
Following the 2023 earthquake in Turkey, LGBTQ+ survivors faced severe discrimination, struggling to access vital services like housing and healthcare. Stigma, particularly for those with HIV, has been exacerbated by political rhetoric. NGOs highlight the systemic challenges worsened by the disaster, as prejudice and hostility grow.
The devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023 has cast a harsh spotlight on the discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ survivors, who struggle to access essential services while battling societal stigma. Many report being denied shelter and healthcare, particularly those living with HIV, as political rhetoric against LGBTQ+ people intensifies.
Reports reveal systemic challenges amplified by the disaster, with civil society organizations highlighting severe discrimination within aid services. Trans individuals, in particular, face exclusion from shelters, exacerbating the already dire situation, as hate against LGBTQ+ communities rises.
Turkey's tense political climate has seen increased hostility towards LGBTQ+ people, with government officials using discriminatory rhetoric and policies that further marginalize these communities. Amid these difficulties, LGBTQ+ groups are fighting to support the affected individuals while navigating financial and political pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MPs Call for Deportation of Illegal Foreigners Amid Security Concerns
LTIMindtree Extends Strategic Healthcare Partnership with AAMC
European Stocks Surge Amid Tech and Healthcare Boost
Custodial Killing Controversy: Shiv Sena UBT vs Fadnavis
Controversy Erupts: Allegations Against AAP over Rs 382 Crore Healthcare Scam