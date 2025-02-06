Tragic End: Tiger Cubs Killed by Fellow Predator in Wayanad

In a tragic incident, two tiger cubs were found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, with forest officials confirming the cause as an attack by another tiger.

The cubs, discovered dead near the Kurichiat Range, bore neck and body injuries. A post-mortem revealed the male suffered a spinal fracture, while the female had a skull fracture, consistent with a tiger attack.

Such incidents, common during mating season, are being investigated by an expert panel and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, to understand the dynamics and prevent future occurrences.

