Left Menu

Tragic End: Tiger Cubs Killed by Fellow Predator in Wayanad

Two tiger cubs were found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, killed by another tiger. The cubs, a male and female, showed injuries consistent with an attack. A post-mortem revealed vertebral and skull fractures. An investigation is underway by experts and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST
Tragic End: Tiger Cubs Killed by Fellow Predator in Wayanad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two tiger cubs were found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, with forest officials confirming the cause as an attack by another tiger.

The cubs, discovered dead near the Kurichiat Range, bore neck and body injuries. A post-mortem revealed the male suffered a spinal fracture, while the female had a skull fracture, consistent with a tiger attack.

Such incidents, common during mating season, are being investigated by an expert panel and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, to understand the dynamics and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025