In a groundbreaking culinary achievement, scientists say they have discovered the formula for boiling the perfect egg. The technique involves an intricate method of alternating eggs between bowls of boiling and lukewarm water for precise intervals, resulting in a velvety yolk with a soft, solid white.

The challenge in perfecting boiled eggs has always been balancing the different cooking temperatures of the yolk and white. Traditional methods often lead to either a chalky yolk or undercooked whites. This new method, developed through extensive experimentation and mathematical modeling, promises to deliver a consistent texture.

Published in Communications Engineering, the study highlights the advantages of this longer cooking process, which might require more time in the kitchen but yields an exceptional taste experience. The findings are corroborated by chemical analysis and a panel of taste testers, indicating the potential for culinary innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)