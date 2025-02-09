Earthquake Rocks Caribbean: Tsunami Advisories Issued

A powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands around 6:23 pm local time, according to the US Geological Survey. This led to immediate tsunami advisories for several islands, urging those near coastlines to seek higher ground.

The epicenter was 130 miles south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands. The US National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no threat to the U.S. mainland but issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hazard Management Cayman Islands anticipated wave heights up to one meter.

Neighboring territories like the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Honduras also took precautionary measures, advising coast residents to relocate. Although no immediate damage reports emerged from Honduras, the NOAA warned of possible variable wave amplitudes due to forecast uncertainties and local coastal features.

(With inputs from agencies.)