Earthquake Rocks Caribbean: Tsunami Advisories Issued

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck southwest of the Cayman Islands, prompting tsunami advisories across the region. Residents in affected areas were urged to move inland, though no immediate damage reports were issued in Honduras. The US National Tsunami Warning Center and NOAA emphasized potential wave impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-02-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 07:08 IST
A powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands around 6:23 pm local time, according to the US Geological Survey. This led to immediate tsunami advisories for several islands, urging those near coastlines to seek higher ground.

The epicenter was 130 miles south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands. The US National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no threat to the U.S. mainland but issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hazard Management Cayman Islands anticipated wave heights up to one meter.

Neighboring territories like the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Honduras also took precautionary measures, advising coast residents to relocate. Although no immediate damage reports emerged from Honduras, the NOAA warned of possible variable wave amplitudes due to forecast uncertainties and local coastal features.

