Caribbean Quake Dodges Disaster: Tsunami Threat Lifted
A significant earthquake in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras canceled a tsunami warning. Measuring 7.6 in magnitude at a depth of 10 km, it was the strongest quake in the region in four years. Initial tsunami advisories for nearby areas were canceled with no reported damages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:40 IST
A tsunami warning initially issued for the Caribbean Sea was canceled following a powerful earthquake off the coast of Honduras.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 7.6 magnitude quake, while the German Research Center for Geosciences marked it at 7.5, both at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Tsunami advisories for countries such as Cuba, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands were rescinded, with no evident damage reported onshore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement