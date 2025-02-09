Left Menu

Urgent Search and Rescue Underway After Devastating Sichuan Landslide

In Sichuan, China, rescue teams work tirelessly to find 28 missing individuals after a rain-induced landslide claimed one life and destroyed homes. Nearly 1,000 personnel are involved, aided by technology and local expertise. Challenges include ongoing rain and further landslide risks. The government has allocated significant funds for relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:58 IST
Urgent Search and Rescue Underway After Devastating Sichuan Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Rescue operations are in full swing in China's Sichuan province where emergency teams are urgently searching for 28 missing people following a fatal landslide on Saturday.

The landslide, which claimed one life and engulfed homes, triggered the deployment of nearly 1,000 personnel in Jinping village. Teams utilized drones and life-detection technology to enhance their search efforts, drawing from the expertise of locals familiar with the difficult terrain.

The continuous rain hampers the rescue operation, as authorities confirm a landslide transformed into debris flow, spanning 1.2 kilometers and displacing earth and structures equivalent in scale to 16 football pitches. Vice Premier Liu Guozhong oversees the site, stressing the need for scientific assessments to avert further tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025