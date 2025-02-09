Urgent Search and Rescue Underway After Devastating Sichuan Landslide

Rescue operations are in full swing in China's Sichuan province where emergency teams are urgently searching for 28 missing people following a fatal landslide on Saturday.

The landslide, which claimed one life and engulfed homes, triggered the deployment of nearly 1,000 personnel in Jinping village. Teams utilized drones and life-detection technology to enhance their search efforts, drawing from the expertise of locals familiar with the difficult terrain.

The continuous rain hampers the rescue operation, as authorities confirm a landslide transformed into debris flow, spanning 1.2 kilometers and displacing earth and structures equivalent in scale to 16 football pitches. Vice Premier Liu Guozhong oversees the site, stressing the need for scientific assessments to avert further tragedy.

