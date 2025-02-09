Left Menu

Land Expropriation Act: Echoes of a Contentious Past

Fateng Tse Ntsho's stark land inequality highlights South Africa's enduring racial tensions. The newly signed land expropriation act aims to address these disparities, allowing government land confiscation without compensation. While some fear property rights infringement, others see it as vital for economic justice. Mediators like Malefetsani Mokoena negotiate tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:33 IST
Land Expropriation Act: Echoes of a Contentious Past
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fateng Tse Ntsho, home to some 7,000 Black South Africans, presents a striking visual contrast with its corrugated metal roofs surrounded by vast expanses of white-owned farmland. This division starkly illustrates the deep land inequality persisting over three decades after the end of apartheid.

The recent signing of a land expropriation act by President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to address such disparities. The law permits the government to confiscate land, sometimes without compensation, sparking renewed racial tensions reminiscent of South Africa's turbulent history.

The act, designed to correct historic injustices, has been met with opposition, with critics arguing it undermines property rights. However, for township mediators like Malefetsani Mokoena, it marks the beginning of a long-awaited journey toward economic freedom for Black South Africans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025