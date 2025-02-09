Land Expropriation Act: Echoes of a Contentious Past

Fateng Tse Ntsho, home to some 7,000 Black South Africans, presents a striking visual contrast with its corrugated metal roofs surrounded by vast expanses of white-owned farmland. This division starkly illustrates the deep land inequality persisting over three decades after the end of apartheid.

The recent signing of a land expropriation act by President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to address such disparities. The law permits the government to confiscate land, sometimes without compensation, sparking renewed racial tensions reminiscent of South Africa's turbulent history.

The act, designed to correct historic injustices, has been met with opposition, with critics arguing it undermines property rights. However, for township mediators like Malefetsani Mokoena, it marks the beginning of a long-awaited journey toward economic freedom for Black South Africans.

