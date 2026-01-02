Left Menu

Disrupted Plot in North Carolina: A New Year's Eve Threat Thwarted

The FBI thwarted a New Year's Eve attack on a North Carolina grocery store, arresting 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant, allegedly inspired by the Islamic State. Charged with attempting to support a foreign terror organization, Sturdivant remains in custody pending a federal court hearing on January 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:48 IST
Disrupted Plot in North Carolina: A New Year's Eve Threat Thwarted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI announced a significant interruption to a planned New Year's Eve attack targeting a North Carolina grocery store. The plot, allegedly orchestrated by an 18-year-old, Christian Sturdivant, was reportedly inspired by the Islamic State, aiming to provide material support to the extremist group.

Sturdivant was apprehended by federal agents mid-week and appeared in front of US District Judge Susan Rodriguez. He is held without bail as he awaits a further hearing set for January 7. His defense attorney has yet to issue a comment regarding the charges.

According to an FBI affidavit, the investigation into Sturdivant's activities began after identifying social media accounts expressing support for IS. Sturdivant had already been on the FBI's watch list since January 2022 due to prior contacts with an IS member in Europe who purportedly instructed him to conduct violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
2
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global
3
Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026