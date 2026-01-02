Disrupted Plot in North Carolina: A New Year's Eve Threat Thwarted

The FBI announced a significant interruption to a planned New Year's Eve attack targeting a North Carolina grocery store. The plot, allegedly orchestrated by an 18-year-old, Christian Sturdivant, was reportedly inspired by the Islamic State, aiming to provide material support to the extremist group.

Sturdivant was apprehended by federal agents mid-week and appeared in front of US District Judge Susan Rodriguez. He is held without bail as he awaits a further hearing set for January 7. His defense attorney has yet to issue a comment regarding the charges.

According to an FBI affidavit, the investigation into Sturdivant's activities began after identifying social media accounts expressing support for IS. Sturdivant had already been on the FBI's watch list since January 2022 due to prior contacts with an IS member in Europe who purportedly instructed him to conduct violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)