Max Estates Limited Achieves Financial Milestones with Strategic Land Acquisitions

Max Estates Limited has announced its unaudited Q3 and 9M FY25 financial results, highlighting significant strategic accomplishments. The company surpassed its full-year pre-sales guidance within just nine months by achieving INR 5,200 crore. An acquisition of 10.33 acres of prime land in Noida, with a mixed-use development potential of 2.6 million square feet, underscores the company's growth trajectory.
The company received NCLAT approval for the 'Delhi One' project in Sector 16B, Noida, poised for a launch in FY26 with a GDV potential exceeding INR 1,500 crore. It has also demonstrated robust performance in residential sales, exceeding booking targets and reflecting strong market demand. Notably, Max Estates achieved impressive pre-sales booking values in its Estate 128 and Estate 360 projects in Noida and Gurugram, respectively.
On the commercial front, Max Estates secured an occupancy rate of 93% at Max Square within a year of launch, indicating strong leasing traction. The overall commercial portfolio is expected to yield an annuity rental income of over INR 700 crore within the next five years. With a well-diversified portfolio, Max Estates is strategically positioned for future growth in the NCR region.
