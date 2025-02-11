India's Clean Tech Revolution: Driving Sustainable Mobility and Innovation

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced India's active role in separating economic growth from emissions, while advocating for sustainable transportation systems.

At the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, he highlighted India's 12% mobility industry growth, underscoring the nation's prominence as an innovation and manufacturing hub.

Key initiatives like a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a new electric vehicle (EV) policy, and a USD 1.3 billion PM e-Drive incentive are propelling India forward. Moreover, urban bus services are set for transformation with the PM e-Bus Seva scheme, aiming to deploy 10,000 electric buses nationwide.

Additional measures include the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat and National Green Hydrogen Mission, focusing on emission reductions in urban settings. The SemiCon India programme is set to enhance domestic semiconductor manufacturing, supporting India's broader sustainable development goals.

