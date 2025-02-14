Chennai's Skyline to Transform: Foundation Laid for 27-Storied Chennai Central Tower

The stage is set for a transformative addition to Chennai's cityscape as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the ambitious 27-storey Chennai Central Tower on Friday. This impressive project, valued at Rs 350 crore, is poised to redefine the urban skyline.

Incorporating international green building standards, the tower will use eco-friendly construction materials and energy-efficient systems. It also emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation, marking an essential step toward sustainable urban development in the area.

Strategically located near the Chennai Central Railway Station, this 120-meter tall structure will provide spaces for business and leisure. Industries Minister T R B Rajaa highlighted the development as a future commercial and business hub, enhancing the city's infrastructure significantly.

