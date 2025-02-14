Left Menu

Chennai's Skyline to Transform: Foundation Laid for 27-Storied Chennai Central Tower

The foundation stone for Chennai Central Tower, a 27-floor structure, was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Worth Rs 350 crore, this eco-friendly project aims to set sustainability benchmarks with green materials and energy-efficient systems. It will serve as a commercial and business hub in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:51 IST
Chennai's Skyline to Transform: Foundation Laid for 27-Storied Chennai Central Tower
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for a transformative addition to Chennai's cityscape as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the ambitious 27-storey Chennai Central Tower on Friday. This impressive project, valued at Rs 350 crore, is poised to redefine the urban skyline.

Incorporating international green building standards, the tower will use eco-friendly construction materials and energy-efficient systems. It also emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation, marking an essential step toward sustainable urban development in the area.

Strategically located near the Chennai Central Railway Station, this 120-meter tall structure will provide spaces for business and leisure. Industries Minister T R B Rajaa highlighted the development as a future commercial and business hub, enhancing the city's infrastructure significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025