Health News Update: Moderna Vaccine Halted, GSK Shorted, Bird Flu Response Disrupted and More
This summary covers the latest health news: Moderna's norovirus vaccine trial paused due to a rare neurological effect, Citadel's short position in GSK, bird flu response issues during Trump's term, WHO's call for alcohol warning labels, and other updates. Major changes in U.S. health agency operations are noted.
The U.S. FDA has paused Moderna's late-stage trial of its norovirus vaccine due to a case of Guillain-Barre syndrome, causing a clinical hold on the experimental mRNA-1403 vaccine. Meanwhile, Citadel has taken a short position worth 305 million pounds in British drugmaker GSK, as reported by the Financial Times.
Bird flu response efforts in the U.S. have been hampered under the Trump administration, creating confusion among health experts and officials. Trump's focus on reducing health budgets may challenge Kennedy's mission to address chronic illnesses. Additionally, the WHO pushes for alcohol products to bear cancer-warning labels.
Glenmark missed profit expectations due to weak sales, while USAID disruptions have stalled vital medical supplies globally. The USDA conditionally approved Zoetis' bird flu vaccine, and AI developments in healthcare show promise. Job cuts at the CDC highlight ongoing agency overhauls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
