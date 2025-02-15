Left Menu

Shaking Ground: Ethiopia's Regions Face Seismic Challenges

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Ethiopia, near Oromiya, causing regional alarm but no immediate reports of damages or casualties. This event is part of a series of seismic activities affecting Oromiya and Afar due to nearby volcanic activity, leading to evacuations and infrastructure concerns.

Updated: 15-02-2025 03:58 IST
Shaking Ground: Ethiopia's Regions Face Seismic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant seismic event rattled central Ethiopia on Friday, as a magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the region, according to several earthquake monitoring agencies.

Striking near the populous Oromiya region, which harbors nearly half a million residents, the earthquake had a depth of only 10 kilometers, making its impact potentially alarming, noted the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

There have been no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries as the community turns to platforms like X to express support. The regions of Oromiya and Afar remain on high alert following recent intense seismic activities, prompting evacuations amid fears of volcanic eruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

