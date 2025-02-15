Shaking Ground: Ethiopia's Regions Face Seismic Challenges

A significant seismic event rattled central Ethiopia on Friday, as a magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the region, according to several earthquake monitoring agencies.

Striking near the populous Oromiya region, which harbors nearly half a million residents, the earthquake had a depth of only 10 kilometers, making its impact potentially alarming, noted the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

There have been no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries as the community turns to platforms like X to express support. The regions of Oromiya and Afar remain on high alert following recent intense seismic activities, prompting evacuations amid fears of volcanic eruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)