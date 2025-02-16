Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Plane Crash in Sao Paulo

A tragic incident unfolded in Sao Paulo's southeastern region as a small private plane crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals, according to local authorities.

The aircraft went down in a vegetated area within the municipality of Quadra, roughly 160 kilometers away from the state capital of Sao Paulo. Firefighters discovered the charred remains of the victims, whose identities remain undisclosed.

This incident marks the latest in a series of airplane accidents recorded by the Brazilian Air Force this year, totaling 19 with five being fatal. Earlier, a crash in February on a Sao Paulo avenue claimed two lives, and last August, an accident in Vinhedo resulted in 72 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)