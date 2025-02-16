Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Plane Crash in Sao Paulo

A private plane crash in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has claimed the lives of two individuals. Found in a vegetated area in Quadra, the plane is part of a concerning trend, with 19 airplane accidents and five fatalities recorded by the Brazilian Air Force this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Plane Crash in Sao Paulo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Sao Paulo's southeastern region as a small private plane crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals, according to local authorities.

The aircraft went down in a vegetated area within the municipality of Quadra, roughly 160 kilometers away from the state capital of Sao Paulo. Firefighters discovered the charred remains of the victims, whose identities remain undisclosed.

This incident marks the latest in a series of airplane accidents recorded by the Brazilian Air Force this year, totaling 19 with five being fatal. Earlier, a crash in February on a Sao Paulo avenue claimed two lives, and last August, an accident in Vinhedo resulted in 72 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025