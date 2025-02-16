Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in loss of lives and injuries. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered critical response measures, urging the chief secretary and police to address the situation, and ensure hospitals are prepared for any emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede unfolded at New Delhi railway station late in the evening, leading to a somber loss of lives and multiple injuries, according to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Saxena announced that he has instructed the chief secretary and Delhi Police commissioner to promptly address the alarming situation. His remarks came as he shared heartfelt condolences with the victims' families and emphasized personal oversight of the incident.

To manage the aftermath, Saxena directed the chief secretary to activate disaster-management protocols and deploy relief teams. All hospitals have been placed on high alert to cater to any arising medical exigencies. The LG has ordered both the chief secretary and the police commissioner to manage operations on the ground, ensuring comprehensive relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

